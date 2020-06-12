Discussion
Greg John Keegan
Hi All, Many restaurants are relying on carry-out orders to survive during the COVID-19 crisis but have no useful way to accept online orders and payments other than by phone. Many restaurants fall outside of delivery zones for popular apps like Grubhub and UberEats, and even those that are inside the delivery zones often can't afford their high fees. Primo offers them a lightweight online ordering tool that sends orders right to their phones and does it for a tiny fraction of the fee. Some of the features include an Orders-hub for managing order states and keeping customers updated, push notifications and text messaging, item promotions and much more. Look forward to your questions and thanks Kevin for hunting us! Thanks, Greg
