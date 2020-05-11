Discussion
Ryan Delk
Maker
Thanks for having us, Product Hunt! Primer Navigator is our second (small) product, meant to simplify the incredibly painful process of navigating your local homeschool regulations. We worked with a team of homeschool legal experts to build a database of every regulation in every city and state, and built this tool to give you an instant report of how to homeschool compliantly in your area. We'll even surface any tax rebates too. We'll have our first major product for homeschoolers coming out in August 2020. If you're curious to learn more about the big vision and what we're building, you can sign up to hear more here: www.withprimer.com.
Super bullish on what the Primer team is building here. It's becoming increasingly clear that our education system is broken but homeschooling is currently very difficult and therefore out of reach for most students and families. Primer is reducing the activation energy/friction to start homeschooling to build an entirely new education experience that starts with homeschoolers but eventually becomes accessible to every kid.
Awesome! This is very much needed given the timing of everything. Congrats to the Primer team and looking forward to additional updates!
