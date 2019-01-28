Prime Design System Kit

Prime is the Premium UI Framework for Sketch that speeds up Design System creation. It helps to maintain consitency and design with the industry best practices.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
ThalionMaker@thalion_pb · UXMisfit.com Author, UX/UI Designer
Hi hunters and makes! I am the maker of Prime, and I would like to tell you some more details about the Kit. I will be very grateful for all thoughts and feedback! Prime is a UI Framework aka Design System Kit for Sketch. You can prepare the complete UI Component Library 💈 within minutes ⌛. Customize colors, typography, hundreds of symbols with Shared Layer Styles and override them quickly. Build entire websites with over 40 sections from UI Kit and for the first time ever in Design System Kit - Illustration System. It allows you to prototype illustrations for your solutions from customizable ready to use components. It was designed to save time and skip the most tedious part of our work. Thanks to this you will be able to focus on the creative process. All components are prepared to fit soft 8 point grid. The Library is a set of files prepared specially for 💎 Sketch. Thanks to this specialization it uses the smartest techniques available for this Design Tool. This mean super-easy customization with style overrides, convenient team collaboration thanks to Shared Libraries and many more! I can’t wait to see all the fantastic stuff you create with it! Enjoy! P.S. To celebrate the release I prepared a special 🎁gift for Product Hunt Community. Today, You can get 15% off for Prime with PH15 code!
Upvote Share·