Primalist - a Short List

Hello everyone! I'm Tushar, and I'm excited to share something I've been working on: I've tried many to-do apps, but I always ended up with multiple, long to-do lists, and wanted something simpler, cleaner, more short-term. So I made Primalist. It's a simple to-do list app for the few things that matter most to your day. Why is it interesting? It holds only 7 tasks at a time. So it's always short, always meaningful, never overwhelming. That also means now you need to really take a few minutes and ask yourself - "What's really, actually going to make the biggest difference to my day?" because only the things that matter most go into one of those 7 slots. You can set a timer, a short-term reminder, and flag for each task. It's also got some cool wallpapers that you can purchase as a set. The feel of the app changes with the wallpaper you choose. All the functionality is free. If you're intrigued by the idea, give it a shot! Your feedback is very much appreciated, and would help determine the future direction of the idea! DETAILS: How It Works: - Take a few minutes to enter up to 7 things that are most important to the day, - try to complete them in the time you have, - you can add more tasks only if you complete or delete existing tasks, and - repeat this process daily - to develop a strong awareness of the things that really matter to you. Features: - Control how many tasks you want at one time (from just one up to seven) - Optional daily prompt to develop a habit of noting down goals - Short-term Reminders with Snooze options - Timers for tasks, with a quick and easy interface - iCloud sync to get your list on both your iPhone and iPad - Today Widget for quick access to your entries - Give a unique name to your list - Face ID / Touch ID unlock - Wallpapers to add color and personality (optional in-app purchase)
