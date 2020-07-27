Pride Radio is the only online music video streaming-platform that exclusively plays musicvideos from Queer artists, to help them gain visibility in mainstream media. Created by queer creatives that love music.
Gyor Moore
Maker
Hi everyone! 💙 We just launched our new project called Pride Radio and I would love it if you would listen to a few songs today. It's an online music video streaming-platform that exclusively plays musicvideos from Queer artists, to help them gain visibility. Especially with Pride being cancelled this year, visibility and support of the LGBTQ+ community is more necessary than ever. Every song-stream helps the cause! And also, everyone can SUBMIT new songs, hopefully one day creating the biggest LGBTQ+ playlist in history ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤. Also just wanted to share something we have been working on for the past few months with all of you :-)The link is https://prideradio.online/ Thank you, so much!
