Home
Pricy
Pricy
Amazon price watch
Safari Extensions
Firefox Extensions
+ 2
Never miss a deal again with Pricy
Pricy will always tell you when the price of the product is high and if it’s worth waiting for a better price.
Check Price History and get Instant price drop notifications.
Peter Varadi
Maker
Pricy has just launched. Be one of the first to try!
