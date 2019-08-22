Pricolo Guitarists

Discussion
Hello folks! I was practicing playing guitar for over three years and almost no one has ever heard it 😢. Noone in my circles liked the same music as I did and so I never talked about it or show off my progress. Eventually, I realized how much harder it is to keep yourself motivate and improve playing skills if there's no one around to give you feedback or inspire you. That's why I created Pricolo which aims to be a community where everyone can find like-minded guitarists and show off their skills 🎸🤘. Most importantly, we're introducing so-called "Challenges" 🏆. On a regular basis there we'll be a new music challenge that anyone can participate. Guitarists will compete in playing a cover of the particular song or showing off some advanced technique skills. I hope this will bring energy and engagement into the community. I'd love to talk to all the musicians out there about your experience in learning any instrument, whether it's a guitar or something else. What are you missing and how can we encourage more young people to express themselves through music?
So, I had a similar feeling but from different reasons. I've been learning to play guitar mostly by myself and I'm not a pro. Actually, I feel like I'm far from being a pro and I've always been thinking I'm not good enough to post my music on YT f.e. and still like you said I wanted to share my music with people. Is this app only for professionals (quoting "showing off some advanced technique skills") or is it for people like me, too? :) But generally, I like the idea!
