Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
PriceBot for iOS
PriceBot for iOS
AI price tracker for any shop, with charts & notifications.
iPhone
Amazon
Artificial Intell...
+ 2
PriceBot allows you to track the price of a product from any online store, and get notified whenever the price of the product changes.
It uses AI algorithms to automatically detect the price of the product, which allows it to work on almost any online store.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
41 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Buneme kyakilika
Maker
App Developer, Buneme Kyakilika
Try it out and let me know what you think!
Upvote
Share
1h
Send