Priceboard
Priceboard
Best way to check the price of Bitcoin
Free
You remember the old airport terminal split-flap displays? I always thought those were so cool so I built a split-flap display web app to check the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Check it out at: priceboard.xyz
User Experience
,
Crypto
,
Finance
by
Priceboard.XYZ
About this launch
Priceboard.XYZ
Best way to 👀 the price of Bitcoin
0
reviews
0
followers
Priceboard by
Priceboard.XYZ
was hunted by
Troy
in
User Experience
,
Crypto
,
Finance
. Made by
Troy
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
Priceboard.XYZ
is not rated yet. This is Priceboard.XYZ's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#125
