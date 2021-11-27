Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Price Tracker by Relbis Labs
Price Tracker by Relbis Labs
Track prices of Amazon products from command line
🏷 Free
Productivity
Price Tracker is a command-line tool for monitoring the prices of products
Features
Tracking prices and availability of products.
Tracking Amazon Kindle books.
Displaying products information in a terminal.
Exporting data into Excel and YAML files.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
20m ago