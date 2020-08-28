discussion
Charlie Lynch
MakerLoves GTM strategy
While nearly all presentation tools focus on elements of their creation, Prezoo is being built to improve the experience of organising, delivering and storing presentations. While making progress towards this vision, Prezoo is currently a free tool that makes it easier to deliver presentations remotely from your browser. No need to sign up or download anything and we work alongside your favourite video conferencing tools. Some of the best features so far include.... * Presenter control panel on single screen (viewer's view, notes section, chat window, reactions, participants) * Remote slide changing between co-hosts (never say "next slide please" again) * Audience interaction: submit a question to speaker, emoji reactions (to keep guests engaged) You can sign up for updates (https://www.producthunt.com/upco...) and please drop me a line if you have any questions or feedback and I'll get back to you right away!
