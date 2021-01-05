prevue.ly lets you customize link previews in your social media posts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and others. You can choose the title, description and image. Enter these and a URL to the original content to get a shareable link that redirects to that URL.
Aleksi Färdig
MakerCo-founder @ FestApi
Hi all! Link previews are crucial for attracting the attention of people on social media, but sometimes you may feel like they are insufficient or uninteresting, if the original meta tags are unsatisfactory or even missing. Prevue.ly fixes this. Prevue.ly is a web app that lets you customize and manage the link previews in your social media posts on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, among others. You can choose the title, description text and the shown image of the preview card. After entering these and the URL to the original content, Prevue.ly provides you with a short link to share that will redirect clickers automatically to your original URL. The service is completely free to use and requires no registration. If you register, you receive greater control of your prevues, as well as the ability to remove our ad from the redirects by paying a small fee. Registration does not require a credit card and if you choose to subscribe, you will receive credits to try out all the features before paying anything. Feel free to use the service and comment! Looking forward to welcoming new users and any feedback. Thanks! Aleksi
