Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jon Yongfook
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! I'm excited to be launching my first "API-like" product, an automated image generation tool. You set it up once and then after that, Previewmojo works quietly in the background, generating beautiful social media preview images for every page on your site. A good social media preview image will cause more people to click, so companies often put a lot of effort into creating bespoke social media previews; making sure it is cropped to a size that platforms prefer, making sure the image is visually appealing and sometimes overlaying titles and other details. But what if you don't have the time for that? What if you have a small team, or no designers, or hundreds (or thousands) of pages making manual design impossible? That's where Previewmojo comes in! Previewmojo came from scratching my own itch - I would often get frustrated after writing a long blog post, being ready to hit publish... but then realising that I still have to create a poster image for social media. Automating that process was a natural next step. I'm really excited to see where this goes as it's a nice combo of two things I enjoy, design and code!
UpvoteShare