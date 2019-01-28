PreTube Chrome Extension

Preview how your video thumbnail and title would look on youtube's sidebar (related videos) before posting it.
You can try multiple thumbnail and title combination for better click through rates without going through the hassle of adding a video first on youtube.
Biraj GhoshMaker@biraj · Making beautiful products
Hi guys 👋, Few months ago I was creating a demo video for a product. The issue was selecting the right thumbnail as the product is in a really saturated market. But having to upload the video to try different thumbnails seemed like a inefficient process. This is why I made this little extension which lets you preview thumbnails in the youtube sidebar even before uploading the actual video. 😊
