Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Presto
See Presto’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Presto AI
Presto AI
AI driven automation for drive-thru restaurants
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Restaurant industry’s most widely adopted A.I.-powered drive-thru voice assistant. Presto is a leader in labor productivity solutions for hospitality businesses. Manage your labor shortage & generate new revenue.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Presto
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience
About this launch
Presto
Next generation front-of-house technology
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Presto AI by
Presto
was hunted by
Ravi Sethia
in
Hardware
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Rajat Suri
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Presto
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 12th, 2019.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report