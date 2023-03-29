Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Presto
See Presto’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Presto AI
Presto AI

Presto AI

AI driven automation for drive-thru restaurants

Payment Required
Embed
Restaurant industry’s most widely adopted A.I.-powered drive-thru voice assistant. Presto is a leader in labor productivity solutions for hospitality businesses. Manage your labor shortage & generate new revenue.
Launched in Hardware, Artificial Intelligence by
Presto
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience
About this launch
Presto
PrestoNext generation front-of-house technology
0
reviews
3
followers
Presto AI by
Presto
was hunted by
Ravi Sethia
in Hardware, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rajat Suri
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Presto
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 12th, 2019.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-