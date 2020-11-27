discussion
Amr Sobhy
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Pressnative can turn a WordPress news website into a fully native iPhone and Android app in minutes. You can build, customize, and preview an app for free. With presence on the app store, publishers can benefit from interactive push notifications to engage their readers, build a personalized onboarding experience, and provide in-app exclusive content. We aim to lower the barrier for having a well made, beautiful, and native app on both platforms, iPhone and Android. Agencies take a lot of time and are not quite affordable, not to mention costs related to maintenance, bug fixes, and regular OS updates. Now you can launch your apps instantly and we will do the rest! Our apps come with great reading features: ❤️ Likes, sharing, and 🔖 reading lists. 📖 Offline reading. ⏳Reading progress and time 🎧 Listen to articles 📲 Dark mode We are offering early access with a 50% discount *for 48 hours only* and waiving set up fees ($299) to the Product Hunt community with promo-code: PH2020. Thank you all and we hope you enjoy Pressnative!
