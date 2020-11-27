  1. Home
Launch a world-class app from your WordPress news website

A well-crafted, native app for your news site running on WordPress, without breaking the bank? Meet Pressnative.
☑️Native iPhone and Android apps ☑️No coding
Introducing Egyptian Streets' App: #StoriesThatMatter, Now in Your Pocket | Egyptian StreetsToday, we are introducing new ways for you to read and engage with Egyptian Streets' stories. The Egyptian Streets team is pleased and excited to unveil the Egyptian Streets mobile application, designed to enhance your reading experience, while ensuring you never again miss any stories that matter.
Amr Sobhy
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Pressnative can turn a WordPress news website into a fully native iPhone and Android app in minutes. You can build, customize, and preview an app for free. With presence on the app store, publishers can benefit from interactive push notifications to engage their readers, build a personalized onboarding experience, and provide in-app exclusive content. We aim to lower the barrier for having a well made, beautiful, and native app on both platforms, iPhone and Android. Agencies take a lot of time and are not quite affordable, not to mention costs related to maintenance, bug fixes, and regular OS updates. Now you can launch your apps instantly and we will do the rest! Our apps come with great reading features: ❤️ Likes, sharing, and 🔖 reading lists. 📖 Offline reading. ⏳Reading progress and time 🎧 Listen to articles 📲 Dark mode We are offering early access with a 50% discount *for 48 hours only* and waiving set up fees ($299) to the Product Hunt community with promo-code: PH2020. Thank you all and we hope you enjoy Pressnative!
