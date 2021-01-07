discussion
Sky Palmer
Maker
Pressful's founder ✌️
Hello everyone 👋 Thanks @kevin for hunting Pressful Our goal is to help startups get their first interview with journalists and get press coverage. Benefits of using Pressful: 🏠 In-house publicist to curate your press release 🔑 Access to over 1500 and growing Journalists 📦 Guaranteed distribution in ABC, FOX, NBC, 7000+ other channels 🧰 Video Interview is an awesome tool to showcase how your product works 🤑 Affordable, for only $299 you'll get one video interview and press coverage We're so crazy 🤪 for a limited time we're offering 3 free interviews to 3 startups here on PH. To submit, just a simply comment (✋ FREE PRESSFUL INTERVIEW ). Thanks for checking out Pressful✌️
No major news outlet will take a paid interview and publish it as if it was editorial. This is not 'a better way to get exposure'. And the participating 'journalists' should not be calling themselves that.
Really a good job! I like the idea to get better and easier press. Could we really use with paperless.io
Awesome, exactly what startups are looking for! Good luck.