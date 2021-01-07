  1. Home
Pressful

Get instant access to journalists who will interview you

Marketing
Product Hunt
Tech
Getting a journalist to talk about your startup is not easy, but our platform makes it simple. Pressful connects startups with professional journalists, who will conduct a 5 minute video interview & blast it off 🚀 to major news outlets.
Sky Palmer
Hello everyone 👋 Thanks @kevin for hunting Pressful   Our goal is to help startups get their first interview with journalists and get press coverage. Benefits of using Pressful: 🏠 In-house publicist to curate your press release 🔑 Access to over 1500 and growing Journalists 📦 Guaranteed distribution in ABC, FOX, NBC, 7000+ other channels 🧰 Video Interview is an awesome tool to showcase how your product works 🤑 Affordable, for only $299 you'll get one video interview and press coverage We're so crazy 🤪  for a limited time we're offering 3 free interviews to 3 startups here on PH. To submit, just a simply comment (✋ FREE PRESSFUL INTERVIEW ). Thanks for checking out Pressful✌️
Vincent VerweijMakayama
No major news outlet will take a paid interview and publish it as if it was editorial. This is not 'a better way to get exposure'. And the participating 'journalists' should not be calling themselves that.
Sky Palmer
@vverweij Thanks for sharing your comment. Allow me to clarify your statement. If an editor likes the interview, then they'll write up their own article. Which will be considered as "editorial coverage".
Jonathan GarreisBusiness Developer at Paperless.io
Really a good job! I like the idea to get better and easier press. Could we really use with paperless.io
Jim Engine🔘 Technology Lover - Tech Geek 🟢
Awesome, exactly what startups are looking for! Good luck.
Phil Co👨🏻‍💻 ✅
✋ FREE PRESSFUL INTERVIEW
