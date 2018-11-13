Press Kite
Chris FrantzMaker@frantzlight · presskite.com 👀
Hey PH 👋 Press Kite is the easiest way to create a press kit for your startup. In under 7 minutes, you can have a press kit built to best practices and you can do it for free. Press Kite is a product actually born out of the Product Hunt Hackathon from last year. We managed to get a workable product out the door, but it was still lacking most of what we sought out to create from the start. Here are the problems we sought to answer and what we built to address them: ⏱ Speed - Current solutions took too long to set up an account, build your kit and share it. Our average time to completion is under 10 minutes. 😇 Best practices - A press kit should have all assets laid out on a page with clearly labeled descriptions and captions. Our templated kit breaks out everything you need with hints and walkthroughs to guide to you to completion. 💸 Cost - A press kit with all the bells and whistles to make any journalist happy is available at zero cost. We are the only product offering a free tier with no trial and no credit card required. Paid plans offer additional functionality like custom domains and unlimited asset uploads. 🤯 Ease of use - There is no separation between the press kit that you craft and the one that is displayed. We have a WYSIWYG editor with a toggle that allows you to switch between the edit and live kit instantaneously. We're building a suite of products for startups interested in tackling what some view as a necessary evil: PR outreach. In many ways, we need to solve for two markets: journalists and the people contacting them. Our goal is to bridge that gap with elegant tools that meet everyone's needs with the least amount of friction. Press kits are our first product offering and a necessary component of any size company, large or small. Let us know if you have any feedback and doesn't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions. 💌 Thanks!
