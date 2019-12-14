Presidential Senders
Live dashboard of presidential candidates' email marketing.
Gregg Blanchard
Maker
Good morning, Hunters! There has been a lot of talk about marketing so far in this election. I feel like every time I open the computer I see something about Twitter's recent ban on political ads or Facebook getting hammered with questions about their policies. But what about email? The ROI on email is typically much, much higher than social, yet the lack of visibility into this channel makes it trickier to compare and discuss. So, I built Presidential Senders. It provides to give a clear, real-time view of the strategies and tactics being used by the candidates in the United States presidential election about everything from how often they send emails and their ESP to their spam scores and the most popular days/times they hit "send". It's already sparked some great discussion and I'm eager to hear your feedback. Thanks!
