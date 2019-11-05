Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
President Florida Man
President Florida Man
A browser extension that changes Trump's name to Florida Man
Firefox Extensions
Chrome Extensions
+ 2
Trump has changed his permanent residence to Florida so The Daily Show made a browser extension that changes his name to 'Florida Man.'
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
21 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Some of these
results
are hilarious 🐊😂
Upvote
Share
21 minutes ago
Send