  2.  → President Florida Man

President Florida Man

A browser extension that changes Trump's name to Florida Man

Trump has changed his permanent residence to Florida so The Daily Show made a browser extension that changes his name to 'Florida Man.'
Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Some of these results are hilarious 🐊😂
