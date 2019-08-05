Discussion
Maker
Gani Georgiev
Hello Product Hunt! I'm happy to announce Presentator - free and open source design presentation and collaboration platform. You can think of it as a lightweight free (and self hosted) alternative to Invisionapp, Symu and other similar prototyping tools. It's not features overloaded, it's clean and very simple to use. The free service (https://app.presentator.io) currently has very little limitations and I'll try to keep this way. Any feedback is welcomed!
