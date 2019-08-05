Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Presentator

Presentator

Design feedback. Simplified.

Presentator is free and open source design presentation and collaboration platform.
---
A new version has been recently released that comes with a lot of new features, such as hotspots snapping, templates, overlay screens, configurable preview links and more.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Gani Georgiev
Gani Georgiev
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! I'm happy to announce Presentator - free and open source design presentation and collaboration platform. You can think of it as a lightweight free (and self hosted) alternative to Invisionapp, Symu and other similar prototyping tools. It's not features overloaded, it's clean and very simple to use. The free service (https://app.presentator.io) currently has very little limitations and I'll try to keep this way. Any feedback is welcomed!
UpvoteShare