    Presence Tracker

    Presence Tracker

    Keep aware of the time that's passed

    Presence is a menu bar application designed to enhance your awareness of the passing time. Unlike other productivity tools, it does not enforce specific breaks or focus periods, offering a more flexible approach to time management.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Menu Bar Apps
     by
    About this launch
    Presence Tracker by
    was hunted by
    Saleh Kayyali
    in Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
    Saleh Kayyali
    Featured on August 20th, 2024.
    This is Presence Tracker's first launch.
