Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Presence Tracker
Presence Tracker
Keep aware of the time that's passed
Visit
Upvote 9
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Presence is a menu bar application designed to enhance your awareness of the passing time. Unlike other productivity tools, it does not enforce specific breaks or focus periods, offering a more flexible approach to time management.
Launched in
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
Presence Tracker
Ellipsis
Ad
AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
About this launch
Presence Tracker
Pure time awareness
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Presence Tracker by
Presence Tracker
was hunted by
Saleh Kayyali
in
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Saleh Kayyali
. Featured on August 20th, 2024.
Presence Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Presence Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report