This is the latest launch from PreSeed Now
See PreSeed Now’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
PreSeed Now Startup Tracker
PreSeed Now Startup Tracker
Find and identify high-potential pre-seed startups in the UK
PreSeed Now’s Startup Tracker helps you keep track of a curated collection of high-potential B2B and deep tech startups from across the UK, with more added each week. Browse by sector, funding, and location, and see updates on their progress.
Launched in
Venture Capital
Tech
by
PreSeed Now
About this launch
PreSeed Now
Discover the UK's most interesting pre-seed startups.
PreSeed Now Startup Tracker by
PreSeed Now
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Venture Capital
,
Tech
. Made by
Martin Bryant
and
Samantha Deakin
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
PreSeed Now
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
25
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
