This is the latest launch from Presbot
See Presbot’s previous launch →
Presbot
Boost Your Leads with a ChatGPT-Powered Chatbot
Presbot is a ChatGPT-powered chatbot that can help you generate more leads and increase your customer base. It affordable, quick to setup, is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with your website.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Presbot
Presbot
Acquire 3X more customers with our Chatbot Platform
Presbot by
Presbot
was hunted by
Satya
in
Customer Success
,
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Satya
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Presbot
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 1st, 2022.
