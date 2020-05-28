Log In
Show what you're doing on the web on your Discord status.

PreMiD is a simple utility that allows you to show what you're doing on the web in your Discord status.
For example, if you start watching a video our extension grabs all the information needed from the page and sets the status on your Discord profile.
