Home
PreMiD
PreMiD
Show what you're doing on the web on your Discord status.
PreMiD is a simple utility that allows you to show what you're doing on the web in your Discord status.
For example, if you start watching a video our extension grabs all the information needed from the page and sets the status on your Discord profile.
