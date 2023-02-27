Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Premerge
Premerge

Premerge

Free AI-powered unit test creation tool

Free
Say goodbye to the hassle of writing unit tests. Premerge auto-magically generates tests to cover your code changes. With Premerge, you can improve code quality effortlessly. Try it out now and see the difference it can make in your development process!
Launched in Developer Tools by
Premerge
Emma
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on Premerge. Feel free to leave a comment here or email me at [kurt at premerge dev] with any feedback or suggestions. Thank you for checking out Premerge!"

Premerge
Premerge
PremergeAI-powered unit tests creation
0
reviews
6
followers
Premerge by
Premerge
was hunted by
Cagatay Kurt
. Made by
Cagatay Kurt
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Premerge
is not rated yet. This is Premerge's first launch.
5
1
#25
#131