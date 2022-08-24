Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
PreggyBreath
PreggyBreath
App for practicing breathing exercises during a labor
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Preggy Breath is an app for practicing breathing exercises during different stages of pregnancy. The correct breathing technique helps make your contractions and pushing less painful.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Health
,
Pregnancy
by
PreggyBreath for preggy women
About this launch
PreggyBreath for preggy women
App for practicing breathing exercises during a labor.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
PreggyBreath by
PreggyBreath for preggy women
was hunted by
Artem Pavlov
in
Health & Fitness
,
Health
,
Pregnancy
. Made by
Artem Pavlov
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
PreggyBreath for preggy women
is not rated yet. This is PreggyBreath for preggy women's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#93
Report