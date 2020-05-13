Predict your mood

Discussion
Andrew Tye
Hey PH - 🙏🏽 Thank you First of all, thanks to everyone who voted on the survey I posted a couple days ago. That was awesome! Super happy to launch Predict today. It's a simple tool that will show you a forecast for tomorrow's mood. You can also see which habit goals you should focus on to improve the forecast. 😃 Positive Goals This isn't meant to be a negative thing - the goal is to reaffirm that you're doing things that help your mood. And if the forecast is less than perfect the goal is to give useful insights that will help you get setup for success. 🚀 More is coming soon Correl has a lot of potential to be very helpful so please keep sending me your feedback and suggestions!!
By the way - Predict will likely become part of the Premium subscription that is launching soon. But don't worry about that! Anyone who signs up before Premium launches will get premium free for life! 💰
