Predibly - Have interesting conversations about the future
- Post your predictions about the future
- Get reminded mark them as correct or wrong when their due date arrives
- Vote agree/disagree & comment on other people's predictions
Nathan MurphyMaker@leveragehacker · cofounder of workstyle.io
Predibly is a social platform for recording and debating predictions about the future. We thought it would be cool to make a place where people can post the predictions they have about future - and get reminded when their due dates come to pass. We've also built in the ability for people to vote agree/disagree and comment on predictions as well. We’ve got lots of ideas for what features to build next but we thought we’d see what ProductHunt thinks first before we build anything else. Check us out, post a prediction and have some interesting conversations about the future.
