PreCloud
PreCloud
Encrypt before upload
Encrypt your texts and files before uploading them to cloud.
Open source, no tracking and free forever.
Make any cloud provider your encrypted storage.
Android
Open Source
Privacy
Codify images
Codify images
Decompose any image with some letters
Codify images
peng
Android
Open Source
Privacy
peng
. Featured on August 16th, 2022.
Codify images
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#50
