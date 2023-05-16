Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Precedent.io
Precedent.io
SaaS content marketing, on autopilot
Visit
Upvote 8
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Precedent is an analytics platform that helps SaaS companies track organic marketing ROI, then create high-converting content with our unique blend of data, AI, and in-house expertise.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
Data & Analytics
by
Precedent.io
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
Precedent.io
SaaS content marketing, on autopilot
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Precedent.io by
Precedent.io
was hunted by
Parker Curry
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Parker Curry
,
Marlin Jayasekera
and
Tamara Belair
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
Precedent.io
is not rated yet. This is Precedent.io's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report