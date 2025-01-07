Launches
Home
Product
Pre-AI Search
Pre-AI Search
Filter AI out of Google
Filter Google searches to pre-AI content. Find authentic, human-written results easily
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
About this launch
Pre-AI Search - Filter Google AI Content
Filter AI out of Google
3
Comments
Pre-AI Search by
was hunted by
Oli Evans
in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
. Made by
Oli Evans
. Featured on January 8th, 2025.
