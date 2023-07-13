Get app
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Prana: Your time is limited
Prana: Your time is limited

Prana: Your time is limited

Live age & Life percentage on new tab to keep you motivated

Free
Prana shows your live age and life percentage on a new tab to remind you "your time is limited", it also provides inspiring quotes on every new tab and comes with a sleek dark mode.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
 by
Prana: Your time is limited
UsabilityHub
UsabilityHub
Ad
Easily organize and schedule user interviews
About this launch
Prana: Your time is limited
Prana: Your time is limitedLive age & Life percentage on new tab to keep you motivated
0
reviews
Prana: Your time is limited by
Prana: Your time is limited
was hunted by
Manthan Surkar
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Manthan Surkar
and
Riya Jawandhiya
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
Prana: Your time is limited
is not rated yet. This is Prana: Your time is limited's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-