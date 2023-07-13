Get app
Prana: Your time is limited
Prana: Your time is limited
Live age & Life percentage on new tab to keep you motivated
Prana shows your live age and life percentage on a new tab to remind you "your time is limited", it also provides inspiring quotes on every new tab and comes with a sleek dark mode.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Prana: Your time is limited
Prana: Your time is limited
Live age & Life percentage on new tab to keep you motivated
Prana: Your time is limited was hunted by
Prana: Your time is limited
was hunted by
Manthan Surkar
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Manthan Surkar
Riya Jawandhiya
Featured on July 17th, 2023.
Prana: Your time is limited
is not rated yet. This is Prana: Your time is limited's first launch.
