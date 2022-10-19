Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Praktika
Ranked #20 for today
Praktika
Immersive quests to practice English with AI Avatars
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Praktika is a language learning app with a virtual native speaking reality and AI Avatars to affordably practice speaking English.
Praktika already helps 50k+ students from emerging markets to affordably achieve fluency and boost their careers!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Praktika
Emma
Ad
Deploy applications in any cloud within seconds with emma
About this launch
Praktika
Immersive quests to practice English with AI Avatars
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Praktika by
Praktika
was hunted by
Adam Turaev
in
Productivity
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Adam Turaev
,
Ilya Chernyakov
and
Anton Marin
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Praktika
is not rated yet. This is Praktika's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#98
Report