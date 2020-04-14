Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Vivek Nair
Maker
Hey ProductHunt! I'm Vivek, a co-founder of Pragli. Doug and I started working on Pragli in late 2018. Our last company had been acquired, and we were working at the acquiring company remotely. We loved remote work, but we had two major issues with it: loneliness and communication friction. Pragli is our answer to these issues, helping teams build closeness and communicate faster. 🙌 Build a virtual office with adorable live avatars ⚡ Jump into conversations with one-click 💎 Crystal-clear audio, video, screen share 🛠️ Spotify, Calendar, Slack integrations 🔗 Support for guests to join a room from the browser We want to be as generous as possible during COVID-19. We've been free in open beta, but frankly, our bills have been getting substantial. As a result, we have raised a pre-seed round of funding. This will enable us to be free until June 1 and then offer a free tier of pricing indefinitely beyond then. As a gift to the Product Hunt community, save the discount code PH10 to get a 10% discount once we introduce pricing. Try Pragli out with your team, and then let us know what you think. We’re here to receive feedback and answer questions. Best, Vivek
