Hi Hunters! I’m Anton Eremin, Head of Product at Practicum by Yandex. Special thanks to Chris who agreed to hunt us today. We really appreciate it! The edtech market has evolved dramatically over the last few years. These changes have only intensified in recent months due to the impact of COVID-19. Many people with “traditional” jobs have suddenly found themselves unemployed and searching for new careers. Meanwhile, the tech sector is still having trouble finding skilled professionals to fill vacancies. Let’s jump back to 2018. The problems in tech were pretty much the same as they are now. Amid rapid growth in emerging technologies, the kinds of jobs that needed to be done were changing, as were the skills needed to do them. As Russia’s biggest tech company, Yandex was not immune to these difficulties. So, to address the issue, we conducted internal research to find out what kind of professionals the market needed and how we could solve this problem. The result was the February 2019 launch of Practicum, a fully supportive online bootcamp designed to help self-driven individuals land the tech jobs of their dreams 💎 Since then, 70% of our job-seeking graduates have been hired. We believe we can replicate our success on a global scale. That’s why we’re here ✨ What makes us different ✅Students get a free 20-hour intro course packed with accessible and practice-oriented learning based on our convenient interactive platform. Before investing their time and money in a program, students are able to evaluate whether or not it’s the career for them. ✅ Students receive 24/7 community support from code reviewers, tutors who work in tech, and their peers. Students learn how to embrace feedback, how to work as a team, and how to overcome obstacles. ✅ Students develop portfolios of up to 15 projects, each modeled on real-life tasks often assigned to junior-level specialists. ✅ Each program costs between $600 to $1000. Our team is fully digital and remote, which has helped us make Practicum affordable for everyone. The use of an interactive platform allowed us to save on costs typically associated with traditional lectures. Around 50% of the learning process is conducted within this interactive platform. There are no hidden fees, no loans, and no admission interviews. Students can currently choose from three tracks: Web Developer, Data Analyst, and Data Scientist. Additionally, a design track is being launched next month. Each program is between six and ten months in length. Please give Practicum a try and start your intro course today. I’m very excited to hear what you have to say about it 😉 Remember, our intro courses are completely free of charge. Maybe you’ve been wanting to build a strong team of data scientists, improve the skills of your junior employees, or better understand your CTO. Maybe your significant other is a CTO and you want to understand what they do at work all day 🤷or perhaps you’re just finally ready to make that big career change. There are so many great reasons to give Practicum a shot. Act fast and get a 20% discount with the promo code PRODUCTHUNT. (Valid from May 14 to May 21.) You’re ready for this.
Not another “sounds good to me”, hah! Great work you all.
So glad to see your product on the market! Hope, one day I'll start learning Data Analysis with you, guys 💪🏻
Great to see Yandex on PH! What about support after the courses? Do you facilitate hiring somehow?
@mish_mir thank for your question! During your time at Practicum, you'll work in teams, improve your soft skills, and get career coaching to help you land a job. Our career acceleration track is included in the price of the program. In it, you'll learn how to write a CV, design your portfolio, choose companies to apply for, and network with other people in the industry. We also support our graduates during their probation period in the new role. Finding a job isn't easy, but we'll make it as easy as we possibly can for you.
The curriculum seems extensive and the cost seems reasonable to me, but how are you guys different from all the other other ed-tech companies?
@james_ryan5 Yes sure! We do everything we can to help you succeed in tech and get hired. That's why we pay a lot of attention to the projects you build during the program. Your work will be reviewed up to four times in each sprint and you'll get a chance to fine-tune your project based on feedback from professionals. Not only will this help you hone your hard skills, but you'll also develop the soft skills required for working in any environment. Dealing with feedback, finding a solution, and working in a team are some of the essential skills you'll gain while building a portfolio that stands out to employers. Since we are completely remote, we also managed to maintain an affordable price.
@shashkova_natalia sounds fantastic. There's definitely more to being a programmer than just coding! Best of luck!
