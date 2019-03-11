PracticeBank help kids become financially responsible by giving them simulated credit card, checking and savings accounts where parents act as bankers. For your child's allowance, use PracticeBank to teach personal finance.
Anthony DitoMaker@anthony_dito1
I decided go build PracticeBank because I believe the best way to learn to be financially responsible is by practice. Giving kids access to simulated credit cards I hope will teach them to use them wisely! Better to be $200 dollars in debt to your parents when you're 12 than $20,000 in debt to a bank when your 22, right?
