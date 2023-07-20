Products
Practice Times Tables With AI
Practice Times Tables With AI
Learn multiplication with goofy AI-generated stories
Story Multiplier lets your kids have fun learning the times table by generating goofy short stories about each multiplication fact using characters chosen by your child.
Launched in
Android
Kids
Education
+1 by
Practice Times Tables With AI
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I'd welcome suggestions for new characters and objects to include in the story parameters!"
The makers of Practice Times Tables With AI
About this launch
Practice Times Tables With AI
Learn multiplication with goofy AI-generated stories
Practice Times Tables With AI by
Practice Times Tables With AI
was hunted by
Julia Kurnia
in
Android
,
Kids
,
Education
. Made by
Julia Kurnia
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Practice Times Tables With AI
is not rated yet. This is Practice Times Tables With AI's first launch.
