discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Julien Smith
MakerCEO, Practice
This was a labor of love! To build it, we interviewed over 100 coaches and asked them what was hard about their businesses. We hope you like it! 🌈
Share
Shahed Khan
Co-founder @ Loom. Building for fun.
Amazing to see this idea finally become a reality. Congrats team!
Share
Rob SandieCEO @ vidIQ
Love it! What a gorgeous design and well positioned product for 2020.
Share
Dennis Müller
join the https://coco.so waitlist :)
Really exciting, have dabbled with similar things myself. Can directly see the value. And probably there will be more target groups that will find big value in this!!
Share
James BesharaInvestor, Entrepreneur, Creator, Dad
Very cool. Another name for personalized education is called “coaching”... love the investment in technology to scale coaching (for such a wide profession, it’s kind of crazy there aren’t better tools out there for them in a 2020 world).
Share