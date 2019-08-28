PR Scheduler
Schedule when GitHub PRs get merged. Useful for static blogs
Tom Kadwill
Hi ProductHunt 👋, I came up with the idea for PR Scheduler through blogging. I use Jekyll and host on GitHub pages. One of the things I miss from WordPress is the ability to schedule posts. There are some solutions out there for scheduling posts on static sites but they're all a bit clunky. For example, setting up a cronjob via a CI tool. I thought it would be cool to build a GitHub App that allows developers to schedule PRs. It can be used to schedule blog posts and potentially many other use cases. FYI comments are interpreted and scheduled in UTC time. I want to make the app more user friends in the future but I wanted to ship this MVP to see if people like it. I hope you like it. Looking forward to your feedback 😀
Good work @tomkadwill ! This is just what I've been wanting for my blog/a few of my apps for a while now! What are your plans for monetisation ?
@mikerogers0 Thanks! Not sure yet. GitHub won't let me monetise until I have at least 100 installs. I'll keep it free for OSS projects and maybe charge for private repos
