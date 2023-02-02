Products
This is the latest launch from PublicizePR
See PublicizePR’s 10 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
PR Roadmap For Founders Playbook
PR Roadmap For Founders Playbook
Position yourself as an industry expert
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
> 6 tips and ideas for crafting the perfect pitch. > 3 real-world examples of companies that nail PR for growing their business. > Media relations impact on founder growth.
Launched in
Public Relations
,
Marketing
,
Startup Books
by
PublicizePR
About this launch
PublicizePR
#1 Digital Communications Service
33
reviews
51
followers
Follow for updates
PR Roadmap For Founders Playbook by
PublicizePR
was hunted by
Neeraj Thakur
in
Public Relations
,
Marketing
,
Startup Books
. Featured on February 2nd, 2023.
PublicizePR
is rated
5/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on July 14th, 2014.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#168
Report