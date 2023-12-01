Products
Home
→
Product
→
PPTX.ai
PPTX.ai
Generate slides from uploaded docs or a simple description
Easily produce presentation slides from a simple summary and/or uploaded PDF, Word, or text docs, along with optional speaker notes in the style of a public figure, all through the power of Generative AI.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
PPTX.ai
Sixty
About this launch
PPTX.ai
Generate slides from uploaded docs or a simple description
PPTX.ai by
PPTX.ai
was hunted by
Jon Pierce
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
raj
. Featured on December 4th, 2023.
PPTX.ai
is not rated yet. This is PPTX.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
