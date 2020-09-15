  1. Home
PPC Ad Editor 2.0

Create & Review PPC Ads Better. Faster. Together.

The online creation & proofing software that enables teams to get faster reviews and approvals of their Pay-per-click campaigns.
PPC Ad Editor helps streamline the process of creating, reviewing and uploading your campaigns.
Use it free, forever!
2 Reviews5.0/5
Wilco de KreijCEO UpViral & Connectio
You probably don't know it... but your site (ppceditor.com) has been hacked. It has malware installed. Just clicked to visit your site, and got re-directed to a CPA survey. And yes, the obvious thing to expect is "some kind of Chrome plugin on my side". It's what I thought when someone first reported the issue on one of my sites... ;) I'm sharing it because it's very hard to trace. Here's why: - It'll only redirect to the spam site once per IP - It'll only do that when you come from a referral (so direct visitors aren't getting it) So..?makers - here's what I'd do to check it: - Take a device that you've never used before from a network you've never used before (and has never visited ppcadeditor.com before). - Go to this PH page, and click on the link to your site (so don't go to your site directly). There - then you'll see it :) How to get rid of it? I honestly don't know - I'm not technical enough. Your devs will know :) Cheers!
Wilco de KreijCEO UpViral & Connectio
Here's a demo of the issue: https://d.pr/v/9Uefyc
Albert S.
Maker
Maker of PPC Ad Editor
Thanks @kevin for hunting the new PPC Ad Editor. We are excited to launch the newest version based on all of your feedback. Thank you so much for all of the support and we can't wait to see where we go from here. Let me know if you have any questions.
