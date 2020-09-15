PPC Ad Editor 2.0

discussion
Wilco de KreijCEO UpViral & Connectio
You probably don't know it... but your site (ppceditor.com) has been hacked. It has malware installed. Just clicked to visit your site, and got re-directed to a CPA survey. And yes, the obvious thing to expect is "some kind of Chrome plugin on my side". It's what I thought when someone first reported the issue on one of my sites... ;) I'm sharing it because it's very hard to trace. Here's why: - It'll only redirect to the spam site once per IP - It'll only do that when you come from a referral (so direct visitors aren't getting it) So..?makers - here's what I'd do to check it: - Take a device that you've never used before from a network you've never used before (and has never visited ppcadeditor.com before). - Go to this PH page, and click on the link to your site (so don't go to your site directly). There - then you'll see it :) How to get rid of it? I honestly don't know - I'm not technical enough. Your devs will know :) Cheers!
Here's a demo of the issue: https://d.pr/v/9Uefyc
