PPC Ad Editor

Hi! I created PCADE because I was looking for a better way to present my PPC campaign build to my not so tech-savvy clients. Like most agencies, I mocked up my campaigns, ad groups, keywords, and ads using excel to show my clients. This was OK for smaller builds, but not efficient for bigger ones. In addition, most of my clients were still not able to decipher what they were looking at. More time was needed to explain the document itself. The biggest pain point, however, was taking all the data from the spreadsheet, and uploading it manually to Google Ads. Not only did that take a lot of work, but was also prone to more human error, thus needing more time to QA each ad, keyword, etc were in the correct ad group. So, thats how PCADE was created.
@caporal_eagle - Thank you! Very excited to see this come to life. I had this idea 10 years ago :)
@albert_somlith Sure it'll be useful for a lot of people ! Do you know when you will release the beta ? :)
@caporal_eagle - We are aiming for 3 weeks! We are tweaking some core functions and updating the UI right now.
@caporal_eagle - If you know any more people that you think it would be useful, please share our producthunt page :). We are looking for not just PPC experts but everyone involved in the process of getting the campaign approved (account executives, product managers, brand managers, etc..)
@albert_somlith I will ! Good luck for the future :)