Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ujjwal Gupta
Maker
Hello everyone! I'm super excited to share this project being my first launch on Product Hunt. Powir is a tool designed to help people evaluate their power and battery condition of their windows based systems. It achieves the goal by showcasing various metrics collected from the system and doing statistics to formulate an overall benchmark of your system. There were various reasons behind building this tool such as: 🔍 Complete lack of any such power/battery monitoring analyzing tool available in the market. ❌ Obscure documentation over how to find battery statuses on the Internet. 😖 Native solution requires running commands from terminal which outputs unclear and not satisfactory reports of the system. Hence, I decided to work on this mini-project to help the needs of everyone whether developer or not to get a clear picture of their system's capabilities. 🏃♀️ 100% portable app with no installations required: download and run! 🧹 Provides you with a simple and clean UI to list your battery and system information. 🔋 Shows you the trend in battery capacity as well estimate life since the OS was installed. 🧾 Ability to export all the data via various formats: PDF (app), JSON (processed), HTML (original report) App is completely open source 💖 and available on Github at: https://github.com/SlapBot/powir/ - Looking for feedback and potential query! Cheers
Upvote (1)Share
I like the way you built your landing page
UpvoteShare
Maker
@shimon_lazarovich Thanks! Tried to stay consistent with the app's overall UI theme.
UpvoteShare