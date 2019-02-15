Log InSign up
PowerUp by Homey

Macbook charger with built-in USB-C & USB hub

USB-C charger for Macbooks that also functions as a USB hub and charging station with 3 integrated USB-A ports and a built-in USB-C cable.

The Homeylabs team doesn't seem to be active on social media. No twitter account as far as I can tell and no new posts on Facebook or Instagram since 2017. Their shopping page still seems to be functional (through Shopify), though I haven't tested it myself yet.
Would be awesome to have a charger, usb hub and a powerbank in one.
