PowerUp by Homey

USB-C charger for Macbooks that also functions as a USB hub and charging station with 3 integrated USB-A ports and a built-in USB-C cable.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Juil YoonHunter@juil_yoon · Photographer. Programmer for fun.
The Homeylabs team doesn't seem to be active on social media. No twitter account as far as I can tell and no new posts on Facebook or Instagram since 2017. Their shopping page still seems to be functional (through Shopify), though I haven't tested it myself yet.
andreHiring@andre_z · Developer
Would be awesome to have a charger, usb hub and a powerbank in one.
