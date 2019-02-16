PowerSpike, an eSports Influencer Marketing Platform, Closes Seed Round From Philadelphia 76ers, Techstars - Hypepotamus

PowerSpike, a startup helping live stream gaming influencers connect with brands, has closed a seed funding round of half a million dollars from the Philadelphia Sixers Innovation Lab, Techstars Atlanta, First Round Capital's Dorm Rood Fund and more. "We're excited to invest in AJ Damiano and his talented management team.