Tomas
Maker
Web is overflowing with information and to effectively process relevant data on websites new productivity tools are needed. PowerSearch extension adds missing features to browser in-page search and puts you in control to fully tailor and automate text search using Regular Expressions and JavaScript functions. Upcoming paid version of PowerSearch extension will also remember last used search terms and allow you write/persist custom JavaScript functions, so you can re-execute common searches instantly. PowerSearch extension is a must have for students, researchers, journalists, marketers, data analysts, merchants and anyone else looking for an extra edge of productivity when searching for information on the web.
