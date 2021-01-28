discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tanu Venkatesh
MakerFounder, PowerRouter
Hey Product Hunt! Very excited to launch PowerRouter! PowerRouter lets you scale your sales team & go-to-market strategy 10x faster with a drag and drop interface to create any lead distribution strategy within minutes. B2B leads are expensive and distribution rules become quite complex as teams scale. Not being able to route leads to the right person and not having timely follow-ups can significantly impact revenue. And implementing this with lead assignment rules in Salesforce is hard - Setting up simple round robin rules can take a ton of time and are difficult to update, track as your needs change. PowerRouter makes it easy to visually build your routing rules taking into account rep's availability, response times, account matching and a lot of other ways to improve speed to lead. Here’s what PowerRouter can help with: - Accurate, automated lead routing based on dynamic assignment rules through a visual canvas - Segment and route (round-robin) based on geo, skills, territory, lead source, availability - Auto-Match leads to target and customer accounts - Increase speed to lead with SLAs in place - Add, remove, manage reps with absolute ease - Analytics and metrics to identify bottlenecks A lot of fast growing startups & fortune 500 companies are using PowerRouter for scaling their sales teams! Book a free demo with us to learn more. Thanks so much! We would love any feedback/comments and are happy to answer any questions! And thanks a lot @mwseibel for hunting us!
Share
One of the best tools out there! Salesforce lead routing can't get easier than this. :)
Great product - all the best, Tanu!
@karthik_sridharan Thank you Karthik!
Congrats on the launch Tanu 🙌
@hrishikesh1990 Thank you Hrishikesh! Love what you guys are doing at Remote Clan