PowerMetrics by Klipfolio

Allan Wille
MakerCo-Founder & CEO at Klipfolio
Hi Product Hunt! I’m the co-founder and CEO of Klipfolio. In 2017, Klipfolio was the fastest growing company in Ottawa. Then one of our biggest competitors entered the market and we learned a difficult lesson: if you’re not innovating or cannibalizing your own product, someone else will. We also know that data is hard. Our goal is to make data easy and accessible for you and your team. PowerMetrics is your in-house analyst that helps you access and understand your data with a competitive edge. If you look at the analytics space over the last 30 years, it’s been reserved for the technically savvy. What makes us different? We care about helping everyone by elevating data literacy. The reality is that data literacy is a huge part of every analytics tool. With PowerMetrics, we’ve built a low-code, metric-centric solution, and we’re committed to helping you learn about the metrics that matter. Instantly create a metric with one click and access your data, no fuss or technical expertise required. We have the whole future ahead of us with PowerMetrics. Try it out and we’d really like to know: What features would you like to see in the future? How do you envision using the product? How will you use PowerMetrics to solve your data problems? To celebrate this milestone, we’re offering new accounts 3 months of PowerMetrics Pro for free. Send us an email to marketing@klipfolio.com with “Product Hunt” in the subject line and we’ll get it set up. Looking forward to hearing from everyone!
